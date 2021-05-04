Waters (WAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WAT opened at $301.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.96. Waters has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $309.65.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

