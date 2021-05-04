Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Watford alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of Watford stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 43.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watford by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.