WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

WEC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. 1,344,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.