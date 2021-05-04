Wedbush Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.68.

DPZ stock opened at $433.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

