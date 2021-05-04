Wedbush Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

TPX opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

