Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $460.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $181.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

