Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.90 and its 200-day moving average is $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

