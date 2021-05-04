Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 140.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 328,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.07. 10,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,328. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

