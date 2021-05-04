Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,184. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

