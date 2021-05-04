Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,185.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,918.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

