Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $150.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

RL stock opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

