Wells Fargo & Company Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $816.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $763.00 to $816.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $704.50.

CHTR opened at $677.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.64 and a 200-day moving average of $632.48. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

