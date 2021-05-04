Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $76.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

