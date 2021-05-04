Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Wendel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNDLF opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32. Wendel has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

