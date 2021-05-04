Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 524,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 816,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WRN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,759,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

