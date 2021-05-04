Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to $7.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.45 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

