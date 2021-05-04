Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. On average, analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

