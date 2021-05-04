Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

FRT opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.