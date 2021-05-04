Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.78.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

