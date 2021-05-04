Whittier Trust Co. Has $62,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after acquiring an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 72,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

COLM stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

