Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

