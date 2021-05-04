Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.