WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 4,305.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WOW opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.