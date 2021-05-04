William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $711.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $690.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.35. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

