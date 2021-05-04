WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $4,331,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 37,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

