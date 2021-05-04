Wingstop Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $160.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.68, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

