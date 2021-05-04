Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Update

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

WGO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. 10,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,780. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

