Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$16.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.10.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

