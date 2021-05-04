Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

