Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

WWD traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other Woodward news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

