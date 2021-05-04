Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.00. 4,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $114.40. Woodward has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

