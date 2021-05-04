WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Financial Analysis

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WOWI and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WOWI has a beta of -1.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOWI and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.87 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -145.11

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

