WPP TOKEN (WPP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.80 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $7,089.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00086876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00069938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.00871613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.39 or 0.10102038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00044477 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

