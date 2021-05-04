WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WSFS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,703. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

