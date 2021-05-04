Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Truist

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target raised by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

NYSE WH opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

