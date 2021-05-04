XMON Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $60,083.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,111.32 or 0.02058694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,786.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.