XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

