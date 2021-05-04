Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Xylem alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.