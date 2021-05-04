XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. XYO has a market cap of $62.32 million and approximately $813,670.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00075165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.50 or 0.00890382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.82 or 0.10439199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046134 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.