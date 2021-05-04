Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YMAB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

