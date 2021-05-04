yearn.finance II Price Tops $1,054.18 (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00087582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00069572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.00835149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.44 or 0.09651247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00100763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.