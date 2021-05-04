YUSRA Price Reaches $0.38 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $111,463.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00271693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01165543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00734465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,555.15 or 1.00284705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,964,563 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

