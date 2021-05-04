Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $507.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $535.50 million and the lowest is $489.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $498.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 1,386,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

