Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $89.26. 10,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,606. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

