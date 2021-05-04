Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $89.26. 10,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,606. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit