Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms have commented on PLSE. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PLSE traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 146,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,803. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.