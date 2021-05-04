Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $10,397,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.