Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.49. VMware posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $160.68. 1,162,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,067. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.02 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

