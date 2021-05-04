Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WETF. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 104,237 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

