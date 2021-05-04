Zacks: Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.76. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.