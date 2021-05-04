Zacks: Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

NYSE GPC traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.